SURFSIDE BEACH—Gerald Lee Miller, 81, died April 29 at his residence.
Mr. Miller was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Marcella and Joseph Miller.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, an active member and mentor in AA for 39 years, and a member of the Surfside Beach Senior Citizens Committee and city government.
Mr. Miller had a lifelong career in printing and retired from Hammer Graphics. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Miller.
Gerald Lee Miller is survived by daughters Karen Paige (Curtis W.) Griffith of Dayton, Ohio, and Susan (Steve) Crochunis of Plant City, Florida; grandchildren David (Desiree) Griffith, Matt Griffith, Jason (Allison) Crochunis and Allie (Ray) York and great-grandchildren Rona and Leana Griffith, Aurelia York and Quentin Crochunis. He is also survived by his loving significant other Ana Blumetti.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.