Georgiana Evans Anderson
LORIS-Funeral services for Georgiana Evans Anderson, 77, were held Sept. 10 in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Tim Osment officiating. Committal services were held in Twin City Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Anderson passed away Sept. 7.
Born March 26, 1945 in Whiteville, N.C., she was the daughter of the late George Washington Evans and the late Alice Rebecca Cliff Evans. She was a loving homemaker and a Baptist, but will be most remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Survivors include her five children, the Rev. Alex Evan Anderson and his wife Kimberly of Bradenton, Fla., LaRinda Massey and her husband Todd of Marietta, Christian Anderson and his wife Jennifer of Loris, Dr. A. Shane Anderson and his wife Stephanie of Greensboro, N.C., and Estley Anderson and his wife Sandra of Loris; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Willie Roscoe Warren and his wife Betty Lou of Ash, N.C.; one sister, Mazelle Milligan of Ash, N.C.; and a special niece, Wanda Milligan.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Anderson was predeceased by her husband, James “Floyd” Walter Anderson; and her brother, Rozier Deboise.
Those who wish may make memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Please sign Mrs. Anderson’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
