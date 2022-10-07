George Walter Taylor
LORIS-Funeral services for George Walter Taylor, 79, will be held Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. in Glendale Baptist Church with Pastor Fred Holmes officiating. Committal services will be held in Twin City Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Taylor passed away Oct. 5 at his home.
Born Feb. 23, 1943 in Whiteville, N.C., he was the son of the late Jesse Stanley Taylor Sr. and the late Hazel Prince Taylor.
Mr. Taylor served his country with courage, honor and distinction in the U.S. Air Force. He was a dedicated member of Glendale Baptist Church, where he was a deacon for more than fifty years, a Master Mason with Loris Lodge #205 A.F.M., and Loris Chapter #106 OES. Mr. Taylor worked with Horry County Public Works as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement. He will be most remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-one years, Cheryl Taylor; son, Brent Taylor and wife Kirsten of Aynor; and two grandchildren, Grayson Taylor and Mary Ashlyn Taylor.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Taylor was predeceased by his brother, Jesse Stanley Taylor Jr.; and sister, Linda Taylor Henry.
Visitation will be held Oct. 8 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hardwick Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Glendale Baptist Church, 950 Hwy. 747, Loris, SC 29569 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Please sign Mr. Taylor’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.