George Todd
Funeral services for George Todd, 88, will be held Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. in Tilly Swamp Baptist Church with the Rev. Scott Altman and the Rev. James Herring officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Todd went to his Heavenly Home Feb. 13.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Berry Gardner and Reba Mae Harrelson Todd. He was also predeceased by a sister, Carolyn Grainger of Conway. He was a member of Tilly Swamp Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, trustee, choir member and Sunday school teacher, as well as in other areas of the church. Mr. Todd retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years, serving during the Korean conflict and Vietnam. Then he became a sales representative for MW Windows for 20 years.
Surviving are: his wife, Mary Frances Watson Todd of Conway; one daughter, Kim Todd Collins (Bill) of Conway; one son, Les Todd (Vickie) of Conway; four grandchildren, Courtney Collins of Columbia, Jill Primm (Caleb), Micah Fowler and Patrick Fowler of Conway; two great-grandchildren, Bryson Primm and Adalyn Primm; one brother, Paul Todd of Charleston; one sister, Mary Wayne Martin of Conway; and several other family members and friends, who will miss him.
The family will receive friends at the church Friday from 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to Tilly Swamp Baptist Church Building Fund, 4619 Hwy 90, Conway, SC 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
