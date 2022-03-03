George Thomas “Tommy” Vaught
LONGS-Funeral services for George Thomas “Tommy" Vaught, 59, will be held March 4 at 2 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with Pastor Lebron Crisp officiating. Committal services will follow in Buck Creek Cemetery.
Mr. Vaught passed away March 1 at his home in Longs following a sudden illness. Born Feb. 10, 1963 in Loris, he was the son of the late Thomas Monroe Vaught and the late Jonna Fae Turbeville Vaught.
Mr. Vaught was a master gemologist, working with Reeds Jewelers until retirement. He attended Living Water Baptist Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-seven years, Westie Vaught; son, Thomas Vaught II and his girlfriend Chantel Rogers of Jacksonville, N.C.; one grandson on the way Mason Thomas Vaught; brother, Eriek Vaught of Longs; two uncles, David Vaught and his wife Jessica and Steve Vaught and his wife June; two aunts, Bonnie Vaught and Cyrenthia May and her husband Al; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. on March 3 in Hardwick Funeral Home and again from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. on Friday prior to services.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 93, Loris, SC 29569. Please sign Mr. Vaught's online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
