George Spivey Jenkins
CHARLOTTE, N.C.-A memorial service for George Spivey Jenkins will be held for family and friends Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. in Lakeside Cemetery in Conway, with a reception following at 303 Lakeland Drive, Conway.
The infant passed away peacefully Feb. 23.
Born Feb. 13 in Charlotte, N.C., George was the first child of his loving parents, Corbin and Sarah Jenkins. During his ten short days here on Earth, he was loved deeply by his parents, family and friends.
In addition to his parents, George is survived by his maternal grandparents, Ashley Hood of Greenville, Spivey and Sim Hood of Conway; paternal grandparents, Hunter and Debbie Jenkins of Murrells Inlet; paternal great-grandparents, Bob and Elizabeth Owen and Diana Burdette of Greenwood; aunts, Emmelyn Hood of Rock Hill, Claire and Grace Hains of Conway; and uncle, Dylan Jenkins of Tampa, Fla. George will also be missed by Diggy, his beloved goldendoodle brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to support the Child Life Specialist program at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital, 220 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, N.C. 28204.
