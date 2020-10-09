MYRTLE BEACH—George Robert Covington, 78, passed away Sept. 25.
Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, he was the only child of the late George Watson and Minnie Merle Remington Covington.
Moving around a lot as a child, he graduated from Jackson Central High School in Jackson, Mississippi, class of 1960.
He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in math and education from Mississippi State University.
He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in El Paso, Texas, as a second lieutenant.
Upon being honorably discharged, he began working in the oil business for various companies until his retirement in 1998. After retirement, he fulfilled his life-long dream of owning his own business and went into partnership in a convenience store.
Diagnosed with colon cancer in 2002, for the past 18 years he fought bravely through 20-plus operations and several rounds of treatments.
He was preceded in death by numerous friends and other family members.
Survivors include his wife, Pat Brown Covington, aka Alice Faye Covington; daughters, Susan Fumo and Michael of Rockford, Illinois, and Julie Covington of Asheville, North Carolina; stepsons Ricky and Cheryl Brown and Mike Brown; four grandchildren and five stepgrandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m., at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, with a one-hour visitation prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be given to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Embrace Hospice House, 175 Village Center Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
A guestbook is available at goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
