George Riley Nash

A Celebration of Life Service for George Riley Nash, 85, was held Oct. 7 in Fountain of Life Ministries with Pastor Kevin Johnson officiating. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mr. Nash passed away Oct. 4 in Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital with his wife by his side. Born Aug. 7, 1936 in Paola, Kansas, he was a son of the late Jack Orvil Nash and Sophia Kraft Nash.

He was also predeceased by his brothers, Johnny Nash and Raymond Nash.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his family and friends.

Mr. Nash was a US Air Force veteran serving during the Vietnam and Korean wars.

Mr. Nash is survived by his wife of eighteen years, Debbie Richardson Nash; sons, George Robert Nash and Russell Clardy (Paula); daughters, Deanna Goodman (Frank), Teresa Butler, Kendra Clardy and Crystal Howell (Derek); 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.

