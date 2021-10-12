George Riley Nash
A Celebration of Life Service for George Riley Nash, 85, was held Oct. 7 in Fountain of Life Ministries with Pastor Kevin Johnson officiating. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Nash passed away Oct. 4 in Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital with his wife by his side. Born Aug. 7, 1936 in Paola, Kansas, he was a son of the late Jack Orvil Nash and Sophia Kraft Nash.
He was also predeceased by his brothers, Johnny Nash and Raymond Nash.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his family and friends.
Mr. Nash was a US Air Force veteran serving during the Vietnam and Korean wars.
Mr. Nash is survived by his wife of eighteen years, Debbie Richardson Nash; sons, George Robert Nash and Russell Clardy (Paula); daughters, Deanna Goodman (Frank), Teresa Butler, Kendra Clardy and Crystal Howell (Derek); 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
