George Rider
Memorial services for George Rider, 69, will be held April 8 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Pam Muise officiating. A private family burial will follow in Union United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Rider passed away March 31.
Born May 15, 1952, he was the son of the late Thomas Edward Rider and Georgiana M. Rider. Mr. Rider enjoyed golf, swimming and spending time with his grandchildren. He was kind, always willing to help others, and had a wonderful and unique sense of humor. Mr. Rider loved his dogs and enjoyed taking care of them.
He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Along with his parents, Mr. Rider was predeceased by his wife, Priscilla Rider.
Surviving are one son, Ian Rider of Conway; a daughter, Abby Mook (Jason) of Myrtle Beach; two grandchildren, Adalyn Mook and Thomas Mook of Myrtle Beach; one sister, Jane D’Angelo (Frank) of Leesburg, Fla.; and many loving aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial donations may be made to Grand Strand Humane Society, 3231 Mr. Joe White Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
