George Mullery Jr.

George Mullery Jr., 84, passed away Nov. 19 in Grand Strand Medical Center following an illness.

Born Oct. 6, 1937 in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late George Mullery Sr., and the late Mary Sherriffs Mullery. Mr. Mullery worked as a pension manager with Equitable Life Assurance Co. until his retirement and was of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include his two sons, Brian Mullery and wife Sarah and their children, Charlotte and Norah, of Falls Church, Va., and Christopher Mullery and his wife Carmen and their children, Matthew and Caitlyn, of Mission Viejo, Calif.; daughter, Carolyn Heusel and her husband Gary of Longs and their children, Nicole Vignola and her husband Daniel, Troy and Kylie; and his brother, Alexander (Sandy) Mullery and his wife Lucy of Ridge, N.Y.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Mullery was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Barbara Alice Meisenheimer Mullery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness at donate.fightingblindness.org/webdonation

Memorial services will be private.

