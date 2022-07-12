George Monroe Johnson Jr.
Funeral services for George Monroe Johnson Jr., 90, will be held July 13 at 2 p.m. in North Conway Baptist Church. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Johnson passed away July 8 at home, surrounded by his family.
Born Jan. 23, 1932 in Horry County, he was the son of the late George Monroe Johnson Sr. and the late Roma Lane Johnson.
Mr. Johnson was an active member of North Conway Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir and served on the greeting committee.
Mr. Johnson served in the U.S. Army. When he came out of service, he went to work for Johnson Furniture and went on to be the owner and operator of Dixie Furniture.
He loved fishing and hunting, but most of all, he enjoyed entertaining and cooking for his friends, family and church family.
Mr. Johnson loved taking his wife square dancing. They met during their teenage years, while he was the paperboy, who delivered not only the newspaper, but also special gifts for Mrs. Jackie.
He will be remembered as a kind, loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Along with his parents, Mr. Johnson was predeceased by a grandson, Jason Graham; and four siblings, James Johnson, Evelyn Richardson, Gertrude Ackerman and Mildred Godbold.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jackie Johnson; three children, Kathy Graham, Joey Johnson (Judy) and Joyce Smith (Dave); six grandchildren, Leann Long (Timmy), Jennifer Graham, Monroe Johnson (Megan), Dustin Johnson (Victoria), Jeremy Smith (Ashley) and Jessica Hucks (Nick); eighteen great-grandchildren; and a brother, Billy Lane Johnson.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the fellowship hall.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their care and support and especially to Mr. Johnson's nurse, Kelly Hayes.
Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Johnson’s memory to Amedisys Hospice, 402 Singleton Ridge Road, Suite C, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
