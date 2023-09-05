George Hugh Henry Jr., 80, passed away Sept. 3, surrounded by his loving family.
A native of Conway, he was a graduate of Conway High School, Spartanburg Junior College and the University of Georgia where he earned a degree in public relations and journalism.
He is survived by his cherished wife, Sherry; children, Hugh, Bess, Taylor, Paige and Blake; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two dogs he referred to as his "best buddies."
A proud veteran of the US Navy, he served as a communications specialist, attached to the Admiral's staff at NASA (Cape Canaveral) and acted in the same capacity at a sub-hunter base on the island of Barbados.
He eventually settled in Columbia in 1980, raised his family there (along with too many dogs to count), and soon became a beloved member of the community. He was a financial services provider for most of his adult life, working as a stockbroker, bank vice president and in real estate sales.
He was the best husband, father and friend anyone could have ever asked for.
His family and friends will all miss their "Da" so very very much. They were so lucky to have him in their lives.
Visitation will take place Sept. 11, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., at Thompson Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073. Call (803) 219-8814 or go to www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
A graveside service will be held immediately following at Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Call (803) 200-2952.
Additionally, family and friends are welcome to join the Henry family for light snacks and fellowship in the Fellowship Hall at Trinity United Method Church, following the graveside ceremony. The church is located at 1201 Mohawk Drive, West Columbia, SC 29169. Go to www.trinityumcwc.org.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested any donations be made to either Trinity UMC of West Columbia or the Columbia Humane Society. Go to Humanesc.org/donate orall (803) 783-1267.
