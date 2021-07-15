George Paul Hubbard
Funeral services for George Paul Hubbard, 88, will be held in Trinity United Methodist Church July 17 at 2 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Tresco Shannon. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Hubbard, husband of Martha Jordan Hubbard, passed away at his home July 13, following an extended illness.
Born Aug. 23, 1932 in Dobbs, Md., he was the son of the late Sherman Lee Hubbard and Hester Southerland Hubbard. Mr. Hubbard retired from PEPCO, a public utility serving the greater Washington, DC, area and moved to Conway in 1989, just after Hurricane Hugo struck the area.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. George was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Men’s Sunday School Class, Methodist Men, and the Kairos Prison Ministry.
George was also a devoted listener of Bluegrass and Southern Gospel music. His favorite pastime, other than adoring his daughters, granddaughters and wife, was riding his Harley, whether a lone road trip or with his brothers in the Veteran Bikers group. George also enjoyed time spent with his friends at American Legion Post 111 in Conway. He was meticulous about his lawn and flowers and enjoyed being in the sun tending to them. George loved traveling and has been to all 50 states and 28 countries.
Mr. Hubbard was predeceased by his parents; his first wife of more than 40 years, Marie F. Hubbard; his siblings, Russell Hubbard, William Hubbard and Raymond Hubbard of Denton, Md.; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Alvin and Gertrude Larrimore of Florence; and his brother-in-law, Floyd Hucks.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Martha Jordan Hubbard; his daughter, Tina Marie Hubbard; his stepdaughter, Lisa L. Holt (Edward); his stepgranddaughters, Lindsey J. Edwards (Nicolas) and Rebekah E. Holt; his brothers, Frederick Hubbard (Patricia) and Bruce Hubbard (Dinah Kaye) of Denton, Md., and John Hubbard (Shirley) of Crystal River, Fla.; his sisters-in-law, Bonnie J. Hucks of Conway, Tangie Weitzman (Robert) of Virginia Beach, Va., Peggy Hubbard of Denton, Md., and Lea Hubbard; and a very special family friend, Michelle Brovelli.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1072, Conway 29528-1072.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
