George Heath Sessions
A graveside service for George Heath Sessions, 36, was held Feb. 18 in Thompson Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Reeves and Pastor Mark Elvis officiating.
Mr. Heath passed away Feb. 15 in Conway Medical Center.
He was the son of the late George Willie Sessions and Lisa Edge Sessions.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his grandfather, Charles Wayne Edge. Heath was a loving brother, grandson, nephew and friend to all. He loved riding four wheelers, drawing and fishing. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed seeing the finished product of his work.
Mr. Sessions is survived by his grandmother, Sarah Rebecca Edge; sister, Heather Sessions; aunts, Sara Lynn Edge, Hilda Allen and Mona King; uncles, Russell Edge, Kevin Edge (Lisa) and Edward Sessions, along with many family and friends that will miss him.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
