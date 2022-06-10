George Edwin Kroener Sr.
A celebration of life for George Edwin Kroener Sr., 90, will take place June 11 at 3 p.m. in Journey Church of Myrtle Beach, 10125 Frontage Road, Suite 18, Murrells Inlet (Inlet Square Mall).
There will be a visitation prior to the ceremony at 2:30 p.m.
A military interment will be announced by the family at a later date.
Mr. Kroener, of Murrells Inlet, formerly of Timonium, Md., and Stewartstown, Pa., passed away June 6.
He was born to Edwin and Mary Kroener in Baltimore, Md., on June 16, 1931.
He married his one and only childhood sweetheart, Frances E. Peed, in August of 1952. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year.
George served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany during the Korean conflict.
He was an immediate friend to everyone and a master carpenter by trade. It was his passion to fix anything, giving him the nickname of “Mr. Fix It”. George enjoyed boating, music and being with his family. He was a natural musician with a great ear. He played the accordion and harmonica, and rebuilt a 1930s player piano. He loved working on and rebuilding cars. In his later years, he enjoyed playing cards plus attending church and social events.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Mary Kroener; and brother, Norman.
He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife, Frances; and four children, Terri Stiffler (Steve), George “Chip” Kroener Jr. (Kimberly), Judith Daniel (Dennis) and Sharon Joy Stiver (Jeffrey, deceased).
He was a loving PopPop to Wyatt Tuzo, Christopher Kroener, Brandon Romeo, Rebecca Romeo, Vincent A. Migliori, Jesse and Abbey Kroener, Jeffrey and Katie Stiver; and five great-grandchildren, Lillian Tuzo, Cora and Elijah Romeo, Layla Kroener and Davina Johnson.
Donations can be made to Journey Church’s Building Fund.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
