George Edward Tangel Jr.
A memorial service for George Edward Tangel Jr., 65, will be held Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Mr. Tangel Jr. passed away Nov. 14 in Grand Strand Medical Center. Born Jan. 13, 1956 in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was a son of the late George Edward Tangel Sr. and Annette Bagliore Tangel.
He was also predeceased by a son, Brian Tangel.
Mr. Tangel is survived by his wife, Teresa Polite Tangel; one son, Joe Tangel; one brother, John Tangel; four sisters, Annette Guerne, Joann Matthews, Christine Englebert and Donna O’Donnelle; two grandchildren, Joe Jr. and Hailey Tangel; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
