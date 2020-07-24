MYRTLE BEACH—George Charles Fuchs, husband of Wilma Carolyn Fuchs, passed away, July 16 at his home.
He was born Sept. 21, 1945, in Preston, Maryland, a son of the late George William and Agnes Fuchs.
He is survived by his wife of Myrtle Beach; daughter Michelle Fuchs Bowers and husband Neal of Myrtle Beach and grandchildren Jackson, Preston and Meredith Bowers, all of Myrtle Beach.
The family held a celebration of life service July 18 at First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach with the Revs. Thomas N. Brittain and Meredith Dark officiating.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
