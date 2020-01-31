MYRTLE BEACH—George Cast, widower of Kathryn Regensburg Cast, passed away Jan. 23.
He was born Jan. 13, 1954, in Queens, New York, a son of the late George and Dorothy Cast.
George was a policeman in New York before moving to Myrtle Beach, where he and Kathy owned an insurance appraisal company.
He attended St. Michael Catholic Church and was a member of the Elks.
George leaves a lifetime of memories and much joy and love to his daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Ryan Harp, and sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Ceairra, Dennis and Erin and Tim and Whitney. He was PopPop to his 10 grandchildren, Christian, Ethan, Emma, Peyton, Brantley, Kathryn, Teagan, Blaine, Erik and Hayes.
George loved his wife, his life, his church, his family and his friends. He was smart and funny and told great stories, some of them true. He will never be forgotten.
A funeral service was held Jan. 27 at St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial followed at Ocean Woods Cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
