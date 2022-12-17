George Anna Case
George Anna Case, 69, passed away Dec. 12 in Conway Medical Center.
Born July 10, 1953 in Floyd County, Ky., she was a daughter of George R. Kidd and Della Carroll Kidd.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Ella Denise Case.
George Anna was a retired school teacher with Pike and Floyd County Schools. She loved working with children and never forgot a face.
Mrs. Case is survived by her husband of fifty-three years, Lowell Cass; children, Lowell Kerbi Case and Juli Adkins; siblings, Simon Kidd, RJ Kidd, Ima Sue Collins and Tennessee Parsons; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and several special nieces and nephews, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
No services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
