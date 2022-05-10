Gennie Sue Thompkins Booth

SUMMERTON-Gennie Sue Thompkins Booth, 90, passed away peacefully May 6 at Lake Marion Assisted Living in Summerton, after a long battle with dementia.

Born May 12, 1931 in Galivants Ferry, she was the daughter of Dozier and Isla Johnson Thompkins. She graduated from Aynor High School where she was named Miss Photogenic her senior year.

She met and married Mack Elmond Booth soon thereafter.

She was a member of North Conway Baptist Church where throughout the years she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school.

She loved gardening, traveling and shopping. She was known for her fiery spirit and her infectious laugh and smile.

She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Mack Elmond Booth Sr.; daughter, Drucilla Booth Lawrence and her husband Tom; grandson, Michael (Lo) Faircloth Jr.

She is survived by her son, Mack Booth Jr. of Aynor; daughters, Cheryl (Rob) Hiers of Aynor and Barbara (Art) Hill of Summerton; and one sister, Betty Jo Alford of Aynor.

She was blessed with many grandchildren to include David Faircloth of Loris, Dr. Heath (Leann) Faircloth of Kernersville, N.C.; Morgan (Chris) Lewis of Aynor; McGee (Jason) Lane of Conway; Gabby, Kathryn and Drew Hill of Summerton; great-grands, Derrick Faircloth, Sidni and Brooke Rabon and Tripp Lewis of Conway; great-great-grandchild, Lorissa Edwards of Conway; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express its thanks to the nurses and staff at Lake Marion of Summerton for the wonderful help and care. Due to COVID and Mother's Day, the family held a private service provided by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach.

The family would also like to thank friends and family for the outpouring of love through phone calls, texts and notes.

Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.