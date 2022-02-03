Geneva Hutchins Hunter
A memorial service for Geneva Hutchins Hunter, 80, will be held Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Mrs. Hunter passed away Feb. 2 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Jan. 14, 1942 in Rutherford N.C., she was a daughter of the late C.L. Murphy and Lula Hill Hendrix Murphy.
She was predeceased by her husband, William Hoyle Hunter; two stepsons, Ray Hunter and Terry Hunter; stepdaughter, Ellen Rice; one brother, Roy Hendrix; and one sister, Emily Myers.
She was a member of Pawley Swamp Baptist Church. She was retired from Horry County Solid Waste Browntown Station.
Mrs. Hunter was loved by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, James Hutchins (Kathy), Charlotte Hunter (Tim), Lisa Graham (Jamie), Elsie Bates (Mark), Pat Dohner, Debbie Roper (Michael) and Shawn Weber (Chris); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss her.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
