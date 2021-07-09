Geneva Dyer
Geneva Dyer, 94, was called home to her Lord and Savior on July 4.
Geneva was born on Sept. 13, 1926, in Loris to Mack and Molsie Boyd.
A graduate of Loris High School, she married RC Dyer on Dec. 14, 1945. She was a caring individual who touched the lives of those who knew her. She was totally dedicated to her husband, child, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces, and nephews.
At Loris High School, Geneva was a member of the girls’ basketball team that won a state championship. She was a member of the Broadway Baptist Church in Sweetwater, Texas. She loved reading, sewing, knitting, and crocheting.
Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Molsie; her husband, RC Dyer; her sister, Virginia Powell; her brothers; Everett and Claude; and various nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her son, Ron Dyer; her grandchildren, Benjamen and Sarah; her great-grandchildren, Noah and Joshua; and numerous other family members and friends.
A visitation will be held July 12 from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. in Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home, located at 5725 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, Texas 76034.
Interment will take place July 14 at 10 a.m. in the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, located at 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy., Dallas, Texas 75211.
To send flowers in honor of Mrs. Dyer please contact Lilium Floral Design at (817) 589-1566 or http://www.liliumflorals.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in memory of Geneva and her husband, RC, who sustained multiple injuries in World War II as a member of the American 17th AA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.