Gene Long Thomas
LORIS-A memorial graveside service for Gene Long Thomas, 79, will be held June 19 at 11 a.m. in Buck Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Larry Allen officiating.
Mr. Thomas passed away June 9 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Nov. 20, 1941, he was the son of the late Charles Allison Thomas Sr. and the late Margaret Ruth Long Thomas.
Mr. Thomas served his country with courage and honor in the U.S. Army. After the Army, he worked with UPS until his retirement and was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include his brother, Charles Allison Thomas Jr. and his wife Rampey of Clemson; sister-in-law, Shelba Thomas of Columbia; six adoring nieces; and many loving extended family members.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Thomas was predeceased by one brother, Horace
Thomas; and a niece, Amy Johanssen.
The family will receive friends in Buck Creek Cemetery immediately following the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to Buck Creek Baptist Church, 11483 S.C. 905 North, Longs 29658. Please sign Mr. Thomas’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
