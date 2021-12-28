Berry “Gene” Register
Funeral services for Gene Register, 81, were held Dec. 27 in Watsons Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial followed in Pee Dee Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Register passed away Dec. 22 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 5, 1940 in Conway, he was a son of the late Johnnie and Alma Hardwick Register.
Gene was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling. He was a lifelong member of Pee Dee Freewill Baptist Church.
Mr. Register was predeceased by his sons, Berry Gene Register Jr. and Kevin Scott Register; and one grandson, Kevin Gene Register.
He is survived by his wife, Betty L. Ervin Register of fifty-nine years; one daughter, Karen Lynn Register-Euler (Steve); brother, Kenneth Register (Shirley); sisters, Sherrill Floyd and Dinah Gasque; three grandchildren, Krystal Dawn Suggs, Rachael Lee Register and Kayla Michelle Graham; four great-grandchildren, Robbie Busque, Scott Register, Wyatt Hamm and Payzlee Poston; several in-laws; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
