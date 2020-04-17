SOCASTEE—Gene “Randy” Smith, 71, went home to be with the Lord on April 8 surrounded by loving family.
He was born on Nov. 25, 1948, in Conway, a son of the late George Edward Smith and Ruby Lee Mills Smith and a brother of the late Edward Earl Smith.
Randy was a retired United States Postal mail carrier for 30 years.
He loved his community and was an outstanding athlete at Socastee High School. He enjoyed coaching Dixie Youth Baseball for 12 years.
He was a former member of the Horry County Planning Commission, the Socastee High School Booster Club, and the Socastee Heritage Foundation. He was a member of Forestbrook Baptist Church and served on the security team. In his sparetime, he enjoyed fishing, cheering on the Socastee Braves and the Clemson Tigers, and traveling with his cruising buddies.
Randy was a loving husband, father, pappy, brother, and uncle and was very proud of his family. We as believers will one day be reunited with him in heaven, and leave you with his favorite parting words with his grandchildren – “I’ll see you next time.”
Randy is survived by his loving high school sweetheart and wife of 52 years, Helen Mason Smith of Socastee, son Gene Randy (Amy) Smith Jr., daughter Christy Smith Everett and son Scotty Edward (Christi) Smith, all of Socastee; grandchildren Mason (Stephanie) Smith, Dalton Smith, Payton Smith, Maddux Smith, Andrea Everett, Lewis Everett and Avery Smith; great-grandchild “Princess” Smith due May 20, 2020; brother,Max Roy (Cindy) Smith; aunts Pauline “Pete” Mishoe, Beck Edge, and Eula Mae Mills and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service was held April 11 at Socastee United Methodist Church. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Forestbrook Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Forestbrook Baptist Church at 2051 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 or Socastee High School Athletic Association at 4900 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29588-7220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.