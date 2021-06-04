Bloom “Gene/Butch” Leasure
Bloom “Gene/Butch” Leasure, 78, of Aynor passed away June 3 at his residence.
Mr. Gene was the husband of Janet Warron Leasure and the son of the late Bloom Leasure Sr. and Ollie Lockard Leasure.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by one son, Kevin Bessey; one grandson, Willy Rautenstrach; two sisters, Carol Anderson and Karen Overcash; and one brother, Ronnie Leasure.
Mr. Leasure is a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a retired HVAC worker where he served as a supervisor for ARS. He loved his supervisor position so much that he began supervising his children in all the projects around the house.
Mr. Gene loved to go fishing and camping, working with wood, and he really enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; three sons, Gene Leasure of Arnold, Pa., Jeff Bessey (Susan) of Casper, Wyo., and Eric Bessey (Gwen) of Aynor; four daughters, Kim Cramer of Kiski, Pa., Cyndi Dalton (Ed) of Texas, Lori Kipfilmer (Mark) of Michigan, and Kymm Mullinax (Dave) of Winter Haven, Fla.; three brothers, Dennis Propst, Don Leasure and Ken Leasure; three sisters, Donna Matthews, Better Jean Cyr (Dave) and Patricia Ripper (Barry); nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be no services for Mr. Gene at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Mr. Bloom Leasure to Anderson Brothers Bank in care of Janet L. Leasure, P.O. Box 310 Mullins, SC 29574.
Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor, Ninth Ave. Aynor, is serving the family.
