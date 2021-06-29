Gary F. Cansler
Gary Freeman Cansler, 75, of Conway passed away June 15 in Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach.
He loved watching birds, never met a stranger and loved his neighbors.
Gary owned and operated a mobile tire business for 19 years and drove over-the-road as an independent truck driver 15 years before retiring in South Carolina.
Gary leaves his wife of 52 years, Carrol; his son, Jerry Smith (Peggy) of Myrtle Beach; and his daughter, Rebecca Roach (Ray) of Kearney, Mo.; and grandchildren, Dalton Smith and Jacqueline Smith (David McNish) of Orlando, Fla., and Nathan Roach of Kearney, Mo.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
