Garth “Charles” Gerrald
A graveside service for Garth “Charles” Gerrald, 86, was held June 20 in Rehoboth United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Perry Jones officiating.
Mr. Charles passed away at his residence June 15, surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Charles was the husband of the late Irma Jean Gerrald and son of the late Benjamin Cleveland and Reba Perritt Gerrald.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Gerrald was predeceased by one sister, Lois Smith; and two brothers, Smuriel Gerrald and Benjamin Worth Gerrald.
Mr. Charles was a member of Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church. He served as a deacon and treasurer at the churches he attended. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force and also retired from Bendix.
Mr. Charles was a very active man that loved to square dance, fish and bowl.
He is survived by his four daughters, Michele Kipp (Rick), Debra Canoy (Rick), Rebecca Burnett (Gil) and Patricia Seay (Kevin); eight grandchildren, Heather Kipp, Joshua Kipp, Tim Kipp, Allyssa Canoy, Caleb Canoy, Britney Gerrald, Brianna Seay and Jonathan Seay; ten great-grandchildren; and five sisters, Helen Hardwick, Eleanor Harmon, Carolyn Bruce, Ruth Gerald and Jeanette Hucks.
Mr. Gerrald’s family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
