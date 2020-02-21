MYRTLE BEACH—Garo Keushgerian, 42, died Feb. 3.
Born Oct. 21, 1977, in Beirut, Lebanon, he was a son of Anahid Kantarjian Keushgerian and the late Manouk Keushgerian.
Survivors, in addition to his mother of Myrtle Beach, include sister Carla Walsh; aunts and spouses Mr. and Mrs. Mike and Sossy Megerdichian, Mr. and Mrs. Raz and Maral Banosian, and Mr. and Mrs. Robert and Salpi Westhaver and cousins, Dr. Christine (Seepan) Parsegian, Shant (Kara) Banosian, Shiraz (Sara) Banosian, Raz Banosian and Kyle and Derek Westhaver.
He was preceded in death by beloved grandparents Garo and Prapion Kantarjian.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Feb. 7 at St. Andrew Catholic Church.
