Garner Albert Squires
Funeral services for Garner Albert Squires, 88, will be held Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. in Bakers Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeremy Todd officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the burial at the cemetery. Mr. Squires, of Aynor, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 6.
Mr. Squires was the husband of Beth Lupo Squires and son of the late Herbert and Freddie Rabon Squires.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one son, Glenn Squires; and two grandsons, Seth Squires and Adam Squires.
Mr. Squires was a lifetime farmer of cotton, tobacco, corn and soybeans. For the past 20 years he was a cattle farmer who enjoyed going to cattle sales, buying and selling cattle.
He loved his entire family dearly and always made a way of putting them first. Mr. Squires was a member of Bakers Chapel Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Beth Squires; four boys, Dr. Randall Squires (Dr. Cindy), Kenny Squires, Rodney Squires (Ginger) and Cornie Squires (Paula); 13 grandchildren, Amanda Hardwick, Beverly Nobles, Garth Squires, Heath Squires, Krystle Benton, Ross Squires, Chelsea Jordan, Roxanne Bradey, Eli Squires, Ben Squires, Matt Squires, Leigh Scott and Meenakshi Gurung; 20 great-grandchildren, Jackson Hardwick, Hayes Hardwick, Brayden Nobles, Mason Nobles, Emily Squires, Lainey Squires, Railey Benton, Kallie Benton, Ellie Benton, Caleb Squires, Hayden Squires, Hudson Squires, Caroline Squires, William Squires, Jozie Jordan, Fallon Bradey, Henry Squires, Brantley Squires, Adalyn Squires and Zane Scott; and two sisters, Velma Polk and Clara Rogers.
Please remember to follow all mask and social distancing guidelines set forth by CDC. Please sign online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.net .
The Squires family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor 29511.
