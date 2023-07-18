Garland Altman Jr.
Garland Altman Jr., 70, passed away July 17 at his residence.
Born Dec. 4, 1952 in Conway, he was a son of the late Garland Altman and Helen Chestnut Altman.
He was predeceased by his wife, Jimmie Delois Altman.
Garland was retired from the U.S Postal Service. He served in Vietnam as a veteran in the Marines. He was an avid fisherman, who enjoyed working on cars in his spare time.
Survivors include one son, Nickolas Altman; and many nieces and nephews, who will miss him.
No Services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.