Alice Faye Elvis
Funeral services for Alice Faye Elvis, 78, will be Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel. Burial will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Ms. Elvis passed away Jan. 28 in Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Born Aug. 27, 1942, in Galivants Ferry, she was the daughter of the late Harvey H. Collins and the late Bessie Huggins Collins. Ms. Elvis was the former owner of Tears and Shears Beauty Salon in Myrtle Beach and also worked as a school bus driver for Horry County Schools for 10 years.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Billy Collins, Toby Collins, McRoy Collins, Eugene Collins and Lannie Collins; and her sisters, Gladys Shelley, Frances Anderson, Fannie Lou Johnson and Mattie Jordan.
Survivors include her children, Barry B. Elvis and his wife Mary Ann of Myrtle Beach, Richard B. Elvis of Socastee, and Tracy Faye Sims and her husband Jerry of Aiken; her grandchildren, Wm. Taylor Cook Jr., Brandon B. Elvis, Ashton Faye Cook, Braxton M. Elvis and Justin Elvis; and her great-granddaughter, Scarlett Renee Elvis.
Memorials may be made to White Savannah Free Will Baptist Church, 4010 Highway 65, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Seating will be limited for both the visitation and funeral service and face coverings are required.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.