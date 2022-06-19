Gail Davis Chapman
A Celebration of Life service for Gail Davis Chapman, 75, was held June 18 in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Committal services were private.
Mrs. Chapman passed away June 9 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born Sept. 13, 1946 in Fort Bragg, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Johnnie Ross Davis and the late Vivian Tyler Davis. As a dedicated caregiver and having a passionate love for animals, Mrs. Chapman had a true servant’s heart and will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched.
Survivors include her son, Aaron Chapman and his wife Lisa of Waxhaw, N.C.; two daughters, Ellen Norris and her husband Jason of Graham, N.C., and Tracy Corrinne and her husband Terry of Middlesex, N.C.; eleven loving grandchildren; many friends and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chapman was predeceased by her daughter, Michelle Lea Chapman; brother, Joseph Davis; sister, Barbara Wilson; and grandson, Matthew Allen Chapman.
Those who wish may make memorials to North Myrtle Beach Humane Society, 409 Bay St., North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582. Please sign Mrs. Chapman’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
