Velma Lenora Mishoe Richardson

Velma Lenora Mishoe Richardson

Funeral services for Velma Lenora Mishoe Richardson, 72, will be held Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. in Bakers Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeremy Todd and Dr. Hampton Drum officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Richardson passed away Nov. 2 at her residence.

Born Jan. 2, 1949 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Hubert Mishoe and Reba Thompkins Mishoe.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Richardson is survived by her husband, Archie “Ted” Richardson of the home; son, Henry Brent Richardson; daughter, Rita Alexander (Austin); grandchildren, Nolan Alexander and Banks Alexander; sisters, Bernice Graham and Marilyn Caison (Ronnie); several nieces, nephews and many other family and friends who will miss her.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.