Velma Lenora Mishoe Richardson
Velma Lenora Mishoe Richardson
Funeral services for Velma Lenora Mishoe Richardson, 72, will be held Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. in Bakers Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeremy Todd and Dr. Hampton Drum officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Richardson passed away Nov. 2 at her residence.
Born Jan. 2, 1949 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Hubert Mishoe and Reba Thompkins Mishoe.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Richardson is survived by her husband, Archie “Ted” Richardson of the home; son, Henry Brent Richardson; daughter, Rita Alexander (Austin); grandchildren, Nolan Alexander and Banks Alexander; sisters, Bernice Graham and Marilyn Caison (Ronnie); several nieces, nephews and many other family and friends who will miss her.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.