Phyllis Mincey Hardwick
LORIS-Funeral services for Phyllis Mincey Hardwick, 64, will be held Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. in New Life Community Baptist Chapel with Marshall Russell officiating.
Visitation will be held Sept. 14 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in Hardwick Funeral Home.
Ms. Hardwick passed away Sept. 11 in McLeod Loris Hospital in Loris.
Born on Oct. 13, 1956 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Homer Lee Mincey and the late Ernestine Hewitt Mincey. She loved attending her church, New Life Community Baptist Chapel, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Ms. Hardwick will be most remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her daughter, Robin Hardwick; and her two granddaughters, Autumn and Amanda Spivey of Loris.
Memorials may be made to New Life Community Baptist Chapel, P.O. Box 456, Loris 29569. Please sign Ms. Hardwick’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
