Mary Kate Mudd
Funeral services for Mary Kate Mudd, 78, will be held Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. in Pisgah Methodist Church with the Rev. Henry Altman and Pastor Dave Wehrle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Mary, of Galivants Ferry, passed away peacefully at her residence with her loving family by her side.
Mrs. Mary, wife of Larry Mudd, was the daughter of the late Flem and Virginia Baxley Jenkins.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mudd was predeceased by one daughter, Paula Mudd; and her siblings, Bill Jenkins, Winnie Norris, Dorothy Jenkins, B.C. Jenkins, Joe Byrd Jenkins, Prudie Brown and Buddy Jenkins.
Mrs. Mary was a member of Pisgah Methodist Church.
Surviving Mrs. Mary is her husband, Larry Mudd; one son, Lance Mudd; two grandchildren, Abigail Mudd and Logan Mudd; and four sisters, Norma Graham, Gail Grainger, Nadine Brown and Dolly Martin.
Visitation for Mary Mudd will be held Aug. 28, from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com.
Mrs. Mudd’s family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.