Katryna Holt Watson
LORIS-Funeral services for Katryna Holt Watson, 81, will be held Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. in Loris First Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. Louis Venable officiating. Committal services will be private.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Tuesday at the church.
Mrs. Watson passed away Dec. 23 in McLeod Loris Hospital following an illness.
Born on Sept. 27, 1940 in Tabor City, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Leo Von Holt and the late Retha Dorman Holt.
Mrs. Watson was a loving homemaker and a longtime member of Tabor City Baptist Church and later Loris First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her two children, Sara Watson Jones and her husband Dennis and John William Watson and his wife Marlette of Tabor City, N.C; four loving grandchildren, Molly Jones-Dalbo and her husband Thomas, Charlotte Jones, Olivia Watson and Sara Watson; and her sister, Mildred Holt Barnes of Charlotte, N.C.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Watson was predeceased by her husband, Don Bright Watson; and her brother, George Holt.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank you” to her friends and neighbors Judy and Hannah Hardee; the McLeod Loris Hospital third floor and ICU nursing staff, McLeod Hospice, her caretaker Angela Green, and the Loris First Baptist Church members who showed tremendous love and support during this difficult and emotional time. With love each of you touched her life and our lives.
The family requests that memorials be made to Loris First Baptist Church, 3117 Main St., Loris, SC 29569 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or online at www.stjude.org/donate.
Please sign Mrs. Watson’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call (843) 756-7001.
