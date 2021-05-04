John Cannella
MYRTLE BEACH-A funeral service for John Cannella, 95, will be held May 6, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., in Watson Funeral Services, Conway.
A funeral service will also be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Elmsford, N.Y., May 10 at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow in Rosewood Mausoleum in Ferncliff Cemetery.
Mr. Cannella passed away May 3 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. He was born June 3, 1925, in Corleone, Italy, a son of the late Antonino and Lucia Rizzotto Cannella.
He was predeceased by his wife, Carmela Cannella.
John was a dedicated husband, father and Nonno, who was very generous and always put others before himself. He enjoyed playing cards, gardening and spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Cannella is survived by his children, Anthony Cannella (Mary Ellen), Sal Cannella (Laura), Lucy Neve (Frank), and Joseph Cannella (Alison); grandchildren, Christina, Robert, Daniela, Nicole, Stephen, Nicolas, Dana, Gabrielle, John, Matthew and Aubrey; great-grandchildren, Gianna, Braxton, Brayden, Noelle, Christopher, Raelynn, Ace, Grayson and AJ, who all lovingly referred to him as “Nonno”.
In memory of John Cannella and in lieu of any gifts, please consider donations to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.