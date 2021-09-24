Jimmy Wayne Stroud
LORIS-Funeral services for Jimmy Wayne Stroud, 61, were held Sept. 21 in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dale Willoughby officiating. Committal services were held in Red Oak Cemetery.
Mr. Stroud passed away Sept. 16 in McLeod Loris Hospital in Loris. Born Sept. 29, 1959 in Conway, he was the son of the late James Stroud and the late Inez Floyd Stroud.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Norton Stroud of the home; two daughters, Jessica Stroud and April Hester and her significant other Michael Ward of Loris; seven grandchildren, Adriana Turner, Skylar Henderson, Crystal Hester, Brianna Hester, Cole Miller, Lauren Gasque and Glen Ray Floyd; three great-grandchildren, Alaina Miller, Kellyn Floyd and Kayden Walters; brother, Lester “Buddy” Stroud of Loris; and three sisters, Doris Hill and Barbara Stroud of Loris and Bonnie Stroud and her husband Sam of Conway.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Stroud was predeceased by his brother, Junior Stroud; and sister, Becky Mishoe.
Please sign Mr. Stroud's online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com
