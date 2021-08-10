Jewell Elaine Richardson Craft
GRESHAM-Jewell Elaine Richardson Craft, 79, passed away Aug. 9 at her residence. She was born April 10, 1942 in Georgetown, a daughter of the late William Smithie and Hattie Mae Lowrimore Richardson.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Murray D. Craft; brothers, Wendell Richardson and Lamar Richardson.
Elaine enjoyed shopping, gardening, crafts and watching Shepherds Chapel Ministries on TV, but most of all spending time with her cat “Baby”.
Mrs. Craft is survived by her daughters, Resee Rogers, Terri Lynne Shelley and Ashley Shelley; grandchildren, Amber, Stephanie and Joshua, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Services are private.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
