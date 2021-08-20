Jeremy Shane Todd
Funeral services for Jeremy Shane Todd, 35, will be held Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. in New Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. Lindsay Brown officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Todd passed away Aug. 19 at his residence.
Born May 17, 1986 in Conway, he was a son of Joyce Ann Todd and the late James Randy Todd.
He was also predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Clifford and Lila Stroud Todd and paternal grandparents, James Robert Todd and Carolyn Bratcher.
He is survived by his mother, Joyce Ann Todd and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Jeremy was a people person and lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed fishing, fast cars and playing music. He was a loving son, nephew, cousin and friend, who loved his family very much.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.