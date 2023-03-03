Fred E. Vereen Jr.
Funeral services for Fred E. Vereen Jr., 82, will be held March 6 at 11 a.m. in the Goldfinch Funeral Home Loris Chapel with Pastor Dale Willoughby officiating. Interment will be held in Lakeside Cemetery in Conway following the service.
Mr. Vereen, of Tabor City, N.C., died March 1 at Lower Cape Fear Life Care.
Born June 7, 1940 in Conway, he was the son of the late Ernest and Bessie Vereen.
Mr. Vereen is survived by his wife Linda Vereen; one son, Ted Vereen (Sherri); two stepsons, Scot Holland (Toni) and Tracy Holland (Catherine); seven grandchildren, Caroline Sexton (Jacob), Rob Vereen (KeriAnne), Matt Vereen, Bret Holland (Sonja), Jason Holland (Lauren), Josh Holland (Lia) and Nick Holland; eleven great-grandchildren; many special nieces and nephews; and a sister, Sheryl Ann Causey (Michael) of Conway.
Mr. Vereen was predeceased by his daughter, Dena Wright.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. in the Goldfinch Funeral Home Loris Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iron Hill Baptist Church, 22247 Peacock Road, Tabor City, NC 28463 or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
