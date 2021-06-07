Isla Mae Floyd
Funeral services for Isla Mae Floyd, 97, will be held June 11 at 10 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Dr. George Howle and the Rev. Meredith Dark officiating. Burial will follow in Aynor Cemetery.
Mrs. Floyd passed away June 5.
Born June 14, 1923 in Aynor, she was the daughter of the late John D. Cox and Davis Roberts Cox. Mrs. Floyd was a longstanding member of First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach, where she served as an usher for a number of years. She was the owner and operator of Windy’s Pancake House in Windy Hill for many years, and she volunteered at the Community Kitchen of Myrtle Beach.
Mrs. Floyd was a past Royal President of Amarants #20, a past president and state president of BPO Does #205. She was a charter member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Socastee Chapter #301.
Mrs. Floyd enjoyed life and worked hard. She enjoyed gardening, dancing and traveling. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Floyd was predeceased by her first husband, Maxie M. Cribb; her second husband, Arthur B. Floyd; two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Cox and Carrie Staples; and one brother, William Cox.
Surviving are three children, Elizabeth Baptista of Conway, Maxie Cribb (Lynn) of Jacksonville, Fla., and Samuel Cribb (Nancy) of Conway; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Anna Sams Summerlin, Ruetilla Ford, Catherine Parker, Pearl Anderson (Bill), and Jean Leavell; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 9 a.m.-10 a.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach, 901 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 or Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.