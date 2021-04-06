Donald Metcalf
Funeral services for Donald Metcalf, 73, will be held April 10 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Gregg Cannon officiating.
Burial will be in Massachusetts.
Mr. Metcalf passed away April 5 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 2, 1948 in Worcester, Mass., a son of the late Donald Doten and Dorothy Leary Metcalf.
The US Coast Guard veteran served in the Vietnam War.
Mr. Metcalf is survived by his wife Helen Suprenant Metcalf; children, Donald Stephen Metcalf Jr., Catherine Gerry (Paul), Jennifer Metcalf and Julie Metcalf (Sean Shimko); siblings, James Metcalf, Linda Surette, Barbara Gordon, Sandra Metcalf, Susan Kenneway, Carol LeClarie and Nancy Taurus; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss him.
