Debbie Norris
LORIS-Funeral services for Deborah “Debbie” Bonita Hill Norris, 67, will be held June 20 at 3 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel. Committal services will be private.
Mrs. Norris passed away June 14 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born Aug. 24, 1953 in Green Sea, she was the daughter of the late George Leamon Hill and the late Virginia Blanton Hill. Mrs. Norris was the owner and operator of Debbie’s Hair Care and a faithful member of Grace Christian Center.
Survivors include her husband, Terry Norris of the home; son, Stephen Norris of Green Sea; daughter, Christy Cooke and her husband Joe of Calabash, N.C.; four loving grandchildren, Alyssa Norris, Layne Cooke, Riley Cooke and Kaylee Cooke; and sister, Ginny Oxendine and her husband Shaun of Orrum, N.C.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Norris was predeceased by her brother, Randy Hill.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. on June 20 at Hardwick Funeral Home.
Please sign Mrs. Norris’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843)756-7001.
