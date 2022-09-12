Courtney Paige Williamson
LITTLE RIVER-Memorial services for Courtney Paige Williamson, 40, will be held Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Ross Altman and the Rev. Jeremy Todd officiating.
Ms. Williamson passed away Sept. 11, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Nov. 8, 1981 in Myrtle Beach, she was the daughter of Wanda Hardee Williamson and the late Delbert “Dan” Williamson. She was a member of Loris First Baptist Church.
Survivors, including her mother, are her sister, Cara Todd and her husband, Charlie of Loris; niece and nephews, Nathan Todd, Madalyn Todd and Will Todd; as well as many loving aunts and uncles; extended family; and her beloved dog, Nevaeh.
A memorial visitation will be held Sept. 16 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in Hardwick Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends again on Saturday one hour prior to services.
Those who wish may make memorials to Kind Keeper Animal Rescue, 1500 LD Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582. Please sign Ms. Williamson’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
