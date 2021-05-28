Alice Faye Small
LORIS-Funeral services for Alice Faye Smith, 61, will be held May 30 at 2 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with Danny King officiating. Committal services will be held in Bethlehem Cemetery in Marion.
Mrs. Small passed away May 27 in McLeod Loris Hospital. Born May 11, 1960 in Marion, she was the daughter of the late William McDuffy Small and the late Bessie Earlean Hilbourn Small.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Ervin Powers; son, Chad Powers and his wife Elizabeth of Tennessee; daughter, Sheila Fay Powers Rivers and her husband Cameron of Myrtle Beach; three grandchildren, Camden Rivers, Cameron Rivers, Emma Powers and a granddaughter on the way, Bella Powers; and eight sisters, Nancy Powers and her husband Leon of Loris, Betty Small of Dillon, Ivy Small of Longs, Rosie Bryant of Marion, Lois Clark and her husband Carlisle of Marion, Elsie Ervin and her husband Chester of Dillon, Betsy Thompson and her husband Danny of Longs and Tina Marie Powers of Dillon.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. on May 29 in Hardwick Funeral Home.
Please sign Ms. Small’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
