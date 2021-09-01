Morris Laverne Carter
Funeral services for Morris Laverne Carter, 81, will be held Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. in Pauley Swamp Baptist Church officiated by Dr. Terry Grainger and Chaplain Danny Turner. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum.
Mr. Carter, husband of Patricia G. Carter, passed away at his home Aug. 30 following an extended illness.
Born Sept. 8, 1939 in Columbus County, N.C., Mr. Carter was the son of the late James Patrick Carter and the late Lida Ethel Shepherd Carter. He was a certified mechanic and owned and operated his own business for many years. Later he also worked for different oil companies and farmed, growing and selling vegetables and sweet potatoes. He was a devoted family man and a hard worker his entire life.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia G. Carter; his children, Debbie Berger and her husband David, Terry Carter and his wife Janet, Dwayne Carter and Cheryl Locklear and her husband Tim; his grandchildren, Amanda Jordan, Nicolus Scott Carter, Natalie Nicole Pinkey, Matthew Carter Williams and Sara Bella Carter; his great-grandchildren, Lexi, Milly, Bryson, Regan, Gracen, Annabelle and Kennedy; and his brother, Henry Gerald Carter. Mr. Carter was predeceased by three brothers and five sisters.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Due to the current Covid outbreak, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
