Liam Michael Norris
LORIS-A funeral service for Liam Michael Norris, 24, will be held March 31 at 3 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Billy Phillips and the Rev. Mike Key officiating. Committal services will be held in Twin City Memorial Gardens.
Liam passed away March 27.
Born Nov. 22, 1996, in Loris, he was the son of Christopher Mitchell Norris and Cathleen Hagan Norris. Liam was a graduate of Loris High School, attended Horry-Georgetown Technical College and currently worked as a driver with Coastal Medical Transport.
Survivors include his father, Christopher Norris and his wife Crystal of Lake View; his mother, Cathleen Norris of Loris; paternal grandparents, Ronald and Bonnell Norris of Loris; one brother, Christopher Norris; two sisters, Ravin Norris and Pressley Norris of Lake View; paternal grandparents-in-law, Tommy Ray and Kathy Berry of Lake View; and uncle, Charles Hagan Jr. of Loris.
Liam was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Alison and Charles Hagan.
Visitation will be held March 31 from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. in Hardwick Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Grassy Bay Baptist Church at 3400 Bay View Drive, Green Sea, 29545, c/o Bonnie Vaught.
Please sign Liam’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.