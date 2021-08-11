Rupert Lawrimore Moore
Funeral services for Rupert Lawrimore Moore, 78, will be held Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. in Jamestown Baptist Church with the Rev. Jamey Collins and the Rev. Jeff Gaskins officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Moore passed away Aug. 10.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Rupert Lamar and Lena Rivers Lawrimore Moore. He was a member of the American Legion Post 111. Mr. Moore was a member of the Conway Kiwanis Club where he had served as Lt. Governor at the district level and had been a member of the Conway Jaycees. Mr. Moore participated on foreign and domestic mission trips and also served on the South Carolina Disaster Relief Team. He coached baseball and church league softball at the Conway Recreation Center.
Prior to retirement, he was employed with Conway Medical Center. Mr. Moore was a former member of Jamestown Baptist Church where he served as church treasurer and Sunday school teacher for 30 years. He was presently a member of North Conway Baptist Church.
Mr. Moore was predeceased by two sisters, Rosanne Moore Bruton and Yvonne Moore Booth.
Surviving are his wife, Betty H. Moore of Conway; two sons, Brad Moore (Kim) and Jody Moore of Conway; and two grandsons, Hampton Moore and Tyler Moore.
The family will receive friends Aug. 13 at the church from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to Jamestown Baptist Church, 2916 Fourth Ave., Conway 29527, North Conway Baptist Church, 1608 Sessions St., Conway 29526, or to the CMC Foundation, C/O Conway Medical Center, 300 Singleton Ridge Road, Conway 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
